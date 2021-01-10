Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Taylor Heinicke’s Impressive Play

Most of the football world didn’t know Taylor Heinicke’s name until tonight. Now, NFL stars from across the league are reacting to the Washington Football backup’s outstanding Wild Card performance — including reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

With just over two minutes to go in the third quarter, Heinicke put on an incredible individual effort to cut Tampa Bay’s lead to just two points. The former Old Dominion QB miraculously escaped a collapsing pocket and made a run down the left sideline — diving from the four yard line and connecting with the pylon for a touchdown.

Here’s a clip of the play:

Just like anyone who saw the incredible TD, Patrick Mahomes was impressed. Right after the play, the Kansas City quarterback took to Twitter to share his reaction.

“Bro what!?!?!” Mahomes wrote alongside some laughing emojis.

Bro what!?!?! 😂😂😂 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 10, 2021

Stepping in for Dwayne Haskins in Week 16, Taylor Heinicke proved himself as a solid backup — throwing 12/19 for 137 yards and a touchdown in less than two quarters.

After taking the start tonight over an injured Alex Smith, the real surprise has been Heinicke’s impressive mobility in and out of the pocket. The Washington backup has 46 rushing yards on six carries, including his spectacular TD run.

On the ensuing drive, Tom Brady and the Bucs marched down the field and kicked a field goal, and later added a touchdown. The score is now 28-16 in favor of Tampa Bay.

Let’s see if Taylor Heinicke can keep up the magic and lead the WFT to an improbable upset.