Ron Rivera Shares Latest On Star WR Terry McLaurin

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin is one of the most important cogs in the team’s offense. They may be without him on Sunday, for a huge game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

McLaurin missed Friday’s practice, which is always a bad sign when a player’s status is up in the air. He’s now listed questionable for Sunday with a hamstring injury.

Head coach Ron Rivera said that McLaurin felt “tight and sore” when he came in today. He did some work during the installation period and worked out, but did not participate in the full practice out of “an abundance of caution.”

McLaurin was held to four receptions for 46 yards last weekend against the Saints/ He’s had a strong season overall, with 29 receptions for 400 yards and three touchdowns.

WR Terry McLaurin (hamstring) came in and felt "tight and sore," Ron Rivera said. He said McLaurin participated in installs and worked out today and the DNP was "out of an abundance of caution." — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 15, 2021

Terry McLaurin put up 1,118 yards and four touchdowns last season, after a 919 yard, seven-touchdown campaign as a rookie. He’s established himself as one of the NFL’s most explosive young wide receivers.

His absence would be a huge blow to Washington’s upset bid against a struggling Chiefs defense on Sunday. The Chiefs have allowed 9.3 yards per pass attempt this year, third worst in the NFL. Opposing quarterbacks have completed 67.5-percent of their throws for 1,482 yards and 10 touchdowns on the year.

Even so, if they’re going to win a shootout with Patrick Mahomes, Taylor Heinicke and the Washington offense can use all the help they can get.

[Sam Fortier]