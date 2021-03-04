Entering the 2019 NFL draft, several analysts pointed to former Ohio State wide receiver Terry McLaurin as a potential sleeper.

The Washington Football Team receiver played behind better prospects at Ohio State, but his crisp route-running turned heads. Those who suggested he would be even better than his draft position were right.

Through his first two seasons, McLaurin has turned into one of the best young wide receivers in the game. During the 2020 season, he endured poor quarterback play, but still managed to put up over 1,000 yards.

On Thursday, he revealed he had to deal with more than just poor quarterback play. McLaurin told Jim Rome that he suffered two high ankle sprains during the 2020 season.

“I didn’t really use that as an excuse,” he said on the show. “I had plenty of examples around my building to not use certain things or ailments … as an excuse.”

It’s remarkable for a wide receiver or running back to be able to battle through a high ankle sprain. In recent seasons, running backs Alvin Kamara and Saquon Barkley were significantly hampered by ankle sprains, missing a few games each.

During the 2020 season, New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas – a fellow Buckeye – missed a few games with an ankle sprain as well.

It can be a debilitating injury for skill players, but McLaurin found a way to battle through the pain.

He ended the 2020 season with 87 receptions for 1,118 yards and four touchdowns.