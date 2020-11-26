Terry McLaurin’s Status For Thanksgiving Game Reportedly Decided

Millions of Americans woke up this morning looking forward to spending time with family, stuffing their faces with food and – of course – watch some football.

On Wednesday afternoon, the NFL postponed Thursday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. However, there is still plenty of other action going on in the league.

Later this afternoon, the Washington Football Team will face off against the Dallas Cowboys. Washington fans were a little worried about the status of star wide receiver Terry McLaurin heading into this afternoon’s game.

The receiver suffered an ankle injury in Washington’s 20-9 win over the Bengals on Sunday. Despite the injury, he still led the team with five receptions for 84 yards.

Before today’s game, Washington received some good news about its wide receiver. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, McLaurin is expected to play today.

For the Washingon Football Team, WR Terry McLaurin, listed as questionable with an ankle, is expected to play vs. the #Cowboys after being a full participant yesterday. WFT also didn’t elevate a kicker, indicating Dustin Hopkins (groin) is good to go. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2020

The former third-round pick burst onto the scene as a rookie and he hasn’t let up.

McLaurin has dominated defenses yet again this season, collecting 871 yards and three touchdowns. He’s easily the leading receiver on Washington, with running back J.D. McKissic coming in at No. 2 with just 314 receiving yards.

When these two teams meet earlier this season, McLaurin finished with seven receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown as Washington cruised to a 25-3 win.

Washington and Dallas kick off later this afternoon at 4:30 p.m. ET.