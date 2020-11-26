The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Terry McLaurin’s Status For Thanksgiving Game Reportedly Decided

Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin gets tackled.LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 25: Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Football Team makes a catch as Leighton Vander Esch #55 of the Dallas Cowboys makes a tackle during the second half at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Millions of Americans woke up this morning looking forward to spending time with family, stuffing their faces with food and – of course – watch some football.

On Wednesday afternoon, the NFL postponed Thursday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. However, there is still plenty of other action going on in the league.

Later this afternoon, the Washington Football Team will face off against the Dallas Cowboys. Washington fans were a little worried about the status of star wide receiver Terry McLaurin heading into this afternoon’s game.

The receiver suffered an ankle injury in Washington’s 20-9 win over the Bengals on Sunday. Despite the injury, he still led the team with five receptions for 84 yards.

Before today’s game, Washington received some good news about its wide receiver. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, McLaurin is expected to play today.

The former third-round pick burst onto the scene as a rookie and he hasn’t let up.

McLaurin has dominated defenses yet again this season, collecting 871 yards and three touchdowns. He’s easily the leading receiver on Washington, with running back J.D. McKissic coming in at No. 2 with just 314 receiving yards.

When these two teams meet earlier this season, McLaurin finished with seven receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown as Washington cruised to a 25-3 win.

Washington and Dallas kick off later this afternoon at 4:30 p.m. ET.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.