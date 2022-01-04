There’s Growing Speculation For Washington Football Team Name

The Washington Football Team is going to have a name next month and it could be close to getting leaked.

A potential name for the team in recent days/months has been the Admirals. If you go to the Washington Admirals website, it redirects to the WFT website, which is a strong hint about the new name.

The WFT has been the name of the franchise since July of 2020 after they were called the Redskins.

It’s been a tough season for the WFT as they’re 6-10 heading into their Week 18 contest against the Giants. Just a few weeks ago, they were able to rally and get to 6-6, but injuries and some tough games got the best of them.

They’re looking to go into the offseason on a positive note as the Giants have been way worse this season.

New York comes into that contest at 4-12 and will be starting third-stringer Jake Fromm as both Daniel Jones and Mike Glennon are banged up.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.