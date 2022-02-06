Throwback: Sean Taylor’s Legendary Hit In The Pro Bowl

Fifteen years ago, Washington safety Sean Taylor registered an iconic highlight during his only Pro Bowl appearance.

The Pro Bowl is usually a lowkey exhibition. Buffalo Bills punter Bryan Moorman probably had that in mind when he tried to run a fake punt during the 2007 Pro Bowl, only to run into Taylor, who wasn’t going to take things easy.

The result was one of the most memorable hits in NFL history, a collision that lives on long after Taylor’s tragic death in November 2007.

The late, great Sean Taylor always played at 110%. Even in the Pro Bowl. (via @nflthrowback) pic.twitter.com/KPqyzZ4mC1 — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2022

It is hard to believe that Taylor died less than nine months after this hit. What an absolutely incalculable loss for his family and friends, as well as the game of football.

We might never see another hit like this in the Pro Bowl again, though Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons warned his constituents that he is looking to lay the wood this afternoon.

“I already told them I’m going hard as heck,” Parsons told NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe on Saturday. “I’m going to be like Sean Taylor out in that joint. They’re going to tell me to slow down. They’re going to be so mad.”

The 2022 Pro Bowl is set to begin at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.