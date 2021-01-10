The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Tom Brady Had 2-Word Postgame Message For Chase Young

Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback Tom Brady on the field.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on after a failed third down conversion against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on January 09, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Tom Brady got the best of Chase Young on Saturday night.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Washington Football Team, 31-23, on Saturday evening. Brady was the best player on the field on Saturday night, throwing for 381 yards and two touchdowns in the Wild Card round win.

Prior to the game, Young had told Brady that he was “coming” for him.

Young had an incredible rookie season, but he was mostly held in check on Saturday night. The former Ohio State Buckeyes star had three tackles, none for a loss, with no sacks and no quarterback hits.

Following the game, Brady had a classy two-word message for the young Washington star.

“Bright future,” he said.

Young, meanwhile, isn’t regretting what he said before the game.

“If I’m not going after one of the greatest then you shouldn’t have drafted me with the 2nd pick. I want to be great,” Young told reporters.

That’s a good mindset to have, but for now, Brady is still the greatest, no matter how much talking Chase Young does before the game.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.