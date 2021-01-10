Tom Brady Had 2-Word Postgame Message For Chase Young

Tom Brady got the best of Chase Young on Saturday night.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Washington Football Team, 31-23, on Saturday evening. Brady was the best player on the field on Saturday night, throwing for 381 yards and two touchdowns in the Wild Card round win.

Prior to the game, Young had told Brady that he was “coming” for him.

Young had an incredible rookie season, but he was mostly held in check on Saturday night. The former Ohio State Buckeyes star had three tackles, none for a loss, with no sacks and no quarterback hits.

Following the game, Brady had a classy two-word message for the young Washington star.

“Bright future,” he said.

Young, meanwhile, isn’t regretting what he said before the game.

“If I’m not going after one of the greatest then you shouldn’t have drafted me with the 2nd pick. I want to be great,” Young told reporters.

That’s a good mindset to have, but for now, Brady is still the greatest, no matter how much talking Chase Young does before the game.