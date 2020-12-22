Tony Dungy Sends A Harsh Message To QB Dwayne Haskins

Shortly after the news broke that Dwayne Haskins broke COVID-19 protocols this week, the Washington quarterback went on social media to issue an apology to his coaches and teammates.

“I want to publicly apologize for my actions this past Sunday,” Haskins wrote on Twitter. “I spoke with Coach Rivera yesterday and took full accountability for putting the team at risk. It was irresponsible and immature of me and I accept responsibility for my action.”

Apologizing to the team is undoubtedly the right move here for Haskins, but it doesn’t absolve him from his wrongdoings. Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy posted a blunt message on Twitter for the second-year quarterback.

“The Washington Football Team players must be extremely disappointed in Dwayne Haskins,” Dungy tweeted. “They’re fighting for a playoff spot and need him to be a leader. He made a very immature decision that put his whole team at risk. He admitted it-now they have to help him grow and move forward.”

Dungy isn’t trying to bring down Haskins by any means. All he’s asking is that Haskins learns from this mistake.

This is the second time this season that Haskins has violated COVID-19 protocols. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network is reporting that Washington could potentially fine or suspend its quarterback for his actions.

With so much uncertainty surrounding Alex Smith right now, Washington might need Haskins this weekend against Carolina.

Ron Rivera has a tough decision to make this week, that’s for sure.