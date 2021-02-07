Troy Aikman Uses 2 Words To Describe Alex Smith

Alex Smith was honored in a big way by the National Football League on Saturday night.

The Washington Football Team veteran quarterback was officially named the league’s 2020 Comeback Player of the Year. Smith fought his way back from a career-threatening, potentially life-altering injury suffered in 2018. The former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback made his way back onto the field in 2020, taking over the quarterback position in Washington.

Smith helped lead the Football Team to a playoff appearance. Washington lost to Tampa Bay in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.

Saturday night, Smith was honored by the league with the Comeback Player of the Year award. He reportedly received all but one vote, with one voter voting for Ben Roethlisberger.

Legendary Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman is a big fan of Smith. The FOX analyst used two words to describe Smith following his award:

“Total class.”

Alex Smith is total class — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) February 7, 2021

That’s a pretty good way to describe Smith after everything we’ve seen from the Washington Football Team quarterback.

There are few – if any – better examples of perseverance and overcoming adversity than what Smith has displayed over the last two years.

Congratulations, Alex.