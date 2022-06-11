TV Personality Tucker Carson Calls Ron Rivera A "Fascist Moron" For Fining Jack Del Rio

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 05: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Football Team looks on during warmups before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Washington Football Team defeated the Raiders 17-15. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon, Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera announced that defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio would be fined $100,000 for his comments about the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021.

"This morning I met with Coach Del Rio to express how disappointed I am in his comments on Wednesday," Rivera said. "His comments do not reflect the organization's views and are extremely hurtful to our great community here in the DMV. As we saw last night in the hearings, what happened on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 was an act of domestic terrorism. A group of citizens attempted to overturn the results of a free and fair election, and as a result, lives were lost and the Capitol building was damaged."

Later on in his statement, Rivera said, "I feel strongly that after our conversation this morning, he [Del Rio] will have a greater understanding for the impact of his language and the values that our team stands for."

Shortly after this statement was released, FOX personality Tucker Carlson shared his thoughts on this situation. Let's just say he wasn't thrilled with Rivera's decision.

“Jack Del Rio is a football coach, he’s defensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders, formerly known as the Redskins ’til for some reason that was unacceptable,” Carlson said, via ProFootballTalk. “So a few days ago Del Rio pointed out that nobody seems to talk about the BLM riots anymore. Instead they’re pretending to care about January 6. Well, he was attacked for this, ’cause you’re not allowed to like tell the truth on any level whatsoever. So he came back and said he stands by his comments."

Carlson then went on to call Rivera a "fascist moron" for fining Del Rio.

“Oh, he thought he had a right to respectfully express himself in the land of the free,” Carlson added. “But it turns out, no. Just hours ago, the coach of the Washington Commanders, a fascist moron called Ron Rivera, announced that Jack Del Rio has no right to talk, and he’s being fined $100,000 for doing it. Rivera began by claiming that, quote, ‘Lives were lost on January 6,’ which is a lie."

Countless people applauded Rivera for disciplining Del Rio. Clearly, Carlson isn't part of that group.

Even though Del Rio was fined for his comments, he remains the defensive coordinator for the Commanders.