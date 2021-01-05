Tuesday Update On Washington Quarterback Alex Smith

Alex Smith was under center for the Washington Football Team in a must-win game this past weekend, but it was evident that he’s still not at full strength. With a playoff game on the schedule for this Saturday, his status will be something to monitor over the next few days.

On Tuesday, head coach Ron Rivera revealed that he could rotate quarterbacks on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It would be an unorthodox approach considering the circumstances, but managing Smith’s load could help him be more efficient.

Smith had two interceptions on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, a clear sign that he can’t be as precise with the football as he wants to.

Washington provided an update on Smith’s status this Tuesday. He was listed as a non-participant for this afternoon’s practice session, which was really just a walk-through.

This isn’t encouraging news by any means, but it’s way too early to worry about whether or not Smith will suit up on Wild Card weekend.

Antonio Gibson and Terry McLaurin were also listed as non-participants on the initial injury report. Both players were effective against the Eagles despite their respective injuries.

Washington will need Gibson and McLaurin on the field if they want any chance at putting points on the board against the Buccaneers.

Kickoff for the Tampa Bay-Washington game is at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.