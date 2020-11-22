Video: Chase Young’s Hit On Joe Burrow Is Going Viral

Though they were once teammates, we never saw Chase Young and Joe Burrow play against each other when they played for Ohio State and LSU respectively. But we’re getting that chance today and Young promptly gave Burrow a greeting that only he could.

During the first half of today’s Cincinnati-Washington game, Burrow had the Bengals deep in Washington territory when he tried to run the ball into the end zone. Waiting for him was Young, who promptly laid out his former teammate with a crushing tackle.

Young hit Burrow so hard that the Bengals QB fumbled the ball into the end zone for what was eventually ruled a touchback. So not only did Young’s hit crush Burrow, he got the ball back for his team.

Burrow and Young were No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft following exceptional college seasons. Both have proven worthy of their high draft status early, enjoying stellar rookie campaigns.

JOE BURROW MEET CHASE YOUNG 😯 #2 Draft pick DESTROYS the #1 Draft pick 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z1bsvxcZqR — Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 22, 2020

Joe Burrow is a top contender for Offensive Rookie of the Year, while Chase Young looks like the favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Regardless of the accolades they might win this year, it’s pretty clear that both of them are quickly rising stars in the NFL.

Not a bad combination for the two former Buckeyes.

The game is being played on CBS. Washington leads 7-0 with 10:15 remaining in the second quarter.