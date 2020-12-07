Video Of Washington QB Alex Smith’s Bloody Leg Going Viral

Not much has gone right for Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith tonight. His bloody left leg is all the proof you need.

At the end of a possession late in the second quarter against Pittsburgh, television cameras caught a considerable amount of blood coming out of Smith’s leg, just above his left ankle.

The blood could be seen pooling on his white tape, and a Washington training staff member quickly taped over the area.

Thankfully for Smith, this wasn’t the leg he shattered in November 2018.

Alex Smith is gushing blood after the center’s cleat spiked his leg. Man. pic.twitter.com/BLNHwHibSU — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 7, 2020

Holy moly that was a lot of blood coming from Alex's leg — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 7, 2020

It appeared that Smith caught a spike to his leg while delivering a pass. This presumably opened up the wound.

As ugly as it may have looked on television, Smith did not miss any time. He returned to the sideline after getting looked at and took the field after WFT regained possession following a Steelers’ punt.

If there’s one thing we know, it’s that Alex Smith is a tough dude. It is going to take a lot more than a cut on his leg to get him out of this game.