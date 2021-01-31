Video: Sean Taylor’s Epic Pro Bowl Highlight Is Going Viral

It’s Pro Bowl Sunday, but for many people it’s also an unofficial appreciation day for the late-great Sean Taylor.

The incredible video of Sean Taylor at the 2007 Pro Bowl is making the rounds today. And as usual, it is going absolutely viral.

On the play in question, AFC punter Brian Moorman made a fake punt and tried to run for a first down. But Taylor charged in and obliterated Moorman, laying him out with a massive shoulder hit.

No other play in Pro Bowl history is as memorable as that hit. It highlighted how much effort Taylor put into every play. Sports Illustrated named Taylor “the hardest-hitting player in the NFL” afterwards.

Tragically, the 2007 Pro Bowl would be his last. Taylor was killed during a home invasion during the 2007 NFL season.

He was posthumously voted into the 2008 Pro Bowl, where his Washington teammates on the NFC side all wore his #21 jersey to commemorate him.

In four NFL seasons, Taylor started 55 games and recorded nearly 300 tackles. He had 12 interceptions, 34 passes defended, eight forced fumbles and 2.0 sacks. Taylor was added to the Washington Ring of Fame in 2008.

There aren’t many players who take the Pro Bowl seriously anymore. Nowadays it’s largely a glorified scrimmage where the NFL tests out rules and lets cornerbacks play wide receiver and vice-versa.

That’s probably why the Sean Taylor play will live on in Pro Bowl lore for all-time.