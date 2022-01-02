The Spun

Video: Terrifying Collision Between Cameraman, Washington Tight End

Washnigton Football Team general view.LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 25: A general view of the Washington Football Team logo on the stadium before the game between the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

We’ve seen scary collisions between players and cameramen during NFL games before, but the one today involving Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones was particularly terrifying.

Seals-Jones attempted to make a running catch near the boundary in the end zone moments ago, and his momentum carried him into an unsuspecting cameraman. Both men went flying and wound up being injured.

You can see the frightening hit below.

While the cameraman was seemingly the more vulnerable party, Seals-Jones wound up having to be taken off the field on a backboard.

He was quickly ruled out with a neck injury.

We will provide you with an update on Seals-Jones when more info becomes available. Hopefully this is a situation where things appeared worse than they actually were.

