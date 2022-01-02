Video: Terrifying Collision Between Cameraman, Washington Tight End

We’ve seen scary collisions between players and cameramen during NFL games before, but the one today involving Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones was particularly terrifying.

Seals-Jones attempted to make a running catch near the boundary in the end zone moments ago, and his momentum carried him into an unsuspecting cameraman. Both men went flying and wound up being injured.

You can see the frightening hit below.

Ricky Seals Jones collision with camera man. Both men injured. pic.twitter.com/yWiBg7Yc4Q — Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) January 2, 2022

While the cameraman was seemingly the more vulnerable party, Seals-Jones wound up having to be taken off the field on a backboard.

He was quickly ruled out with a neck injury.

TE Ricky Seals-Jones has been ruled OUT with a neck injury — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 2, 2022

We will provide you with an update on Seals-Jones when more info becomes available. Hopefully this is a situation where things appeared worse than they actually were.