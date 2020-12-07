Washington Announces Injury Update For RB Antonio Gibson

The Washington Football Team is taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers right now, but they’ll likely be finishing the game without star running back Antonio Gibson.

Gibson left the game in the first quarter with a toe injury. It didn’t take long for the team to list him as doubtful.

The Washington feature back has 645 rushing yards and a whopping 11 rushing touchdowns this season. He leaves the game with two carries for 14 yards against the Steelers defense.

Gibson won’t be alone in the Washington locker room the rest of the game unfortunately. Tight end Temarrick Hemingway has been ruled out with a wrist injury.

Antonio Gibson has been enjoying a stellar rookie season after joining the team as a third round pick out of Memphis. He’s been a driving force behind Washington’s last two wins, rushing 36 times for 209 yards and four touchdowns in wins over the Bengals and Dallas Cowboys.

With Gibson out, the remainder of the carries in this game will likely fall to Peyton Barber and JD McKissic. Hopefully they won’t need to be without Gibson for longer than this game.

Washington did a good job of holding the Steelers scoreless in the first quarter, ending the first 15 minutes with a 0-0 tie. However, Pittsburgh just took a 7-0 lead early in the second stanza.

The game is being played on FOX.