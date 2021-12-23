Washington Announces New Decision On QB Taylor Heinicke

Taylor Heinicke was unable to suit up for the Washington Football Team this past Tuesday night due to a positive COVID-19 test. As a result, Garrett Gilbert had to start against the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Thursday morning, Washington had an update on Heinicke’s status for Week 16. It’s safe to say he’ll be ready to suit up.

Washington has officially activated Heinicke off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Tight end Temarrick Hemingway and linebacker David Mayo were also activated off the list.

Even though Washington isn’t at full strength just yet, getting back Heinicke should help. He’s completing 66.5 percent of his passes this season and has 2,931 passing yards.

Heinicke has already thrown 12 interceptions this season, but at least he has 19 touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown.

We have activated the following active roster and practice squad players off the Reserve/COVID List:

—QB Taylor Heinicke

—LB David Mayo

—TE Temarrick Hemingway pic.twitter.com/SJ6cjBIS6E — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 23, 2021

With Heinicke back in the fold, Washington’s passing game should be much more efficient. Before he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, he led Washington to a 4-1 record in a five-game stretch.

The pressure will be on Washington this weekend since it’s facing Dallas. If it wants to make the playoffs this season, it’ll need to take down its division rival on Sunday Night Football.

Kickoff for the Dallas-Washington game is at 8:20 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium.