Washington Announces Ricky Seals-Jones Injury Update

There was a rather scary moment in the first half of today’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team when Washington tight end Ricky Seals-Jones ran into a cameraman.

Seals-Jones collided with a cameraperson on an incomplete pass in the redzone. Unfortunately, both Seals-Jones and the cameraperson appeared to be hurt on the play.

Seals-Jones needed to be placed on a board and stretchered off the field. Shortly afterwards, the team made the announcement that everyone was anticipating: He is out for the rest of the game.

The Washington Football Team took to Twitter to announce that Seals-Jones was ruled out with a neck injury. And it’s very likely that he’s going to be out of action beyond today.

Ricky Seals-Jones went undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2017 but caught on with the Arizona Cardinals, where he spent his first two NFL seasons. During that span he had 46 receptions for 544 yards and four touchdowns.

Over the next three seasons, Seals-Jones moved from team to team, first to the Cleveland Browns, then Kansas City Chiefs and more recently the Washington Football Team.

This year Seals-Jones has 29 receptions for 263 yards and two touchdowns. He missed several games earlier this year and only recently got his starting job back.

We can only hope that Seals-Jones’ injury isn’t as serious as it looked on television.

The game is being played on FOX.