1 NFL Team Reportedly Could Make Major Trade Up In 2021 Draft For QB

Could we see a major trade go down in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft? Former league executive Michael Lombardi certainly thinks so.

Lombardi recently stated his case for the Washington Football Team moving up the draft board. He reported that Washington “loves” North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance.

“I think Washington is going to be the next team to unload all their picks to try to get a quarterback,” Lombardi said. “I think they love Lance. I don’t think, I KNOW Washington loves Lance. I think they’re willing to go get him.”

Assuming that San Francisco doesn’t take Lance with the No. 3 overall pick, Washington will most likely have to move up inside the top-five if it wants to select him.

Washington already has a proven starter on its roster in Ryan Fitzpatrick, but it wouldn’t hurt to draft Lance and have him sit behind the veteran for a year.

Lance didn’t have a full season in 2020 to improve his stock. However, NFL scouts have to be extremely impressed with his tape from 2019.

In 2019, Lance completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 2,786 yards, 28 touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also had 169 carries for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns.

As of now, Washington owns the No. 19 pick in the upcoming draft. The front office has roughly three weeks to work out a trade if it truly wants Lance.