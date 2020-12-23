Report: Washington Decides On Punishment For Dwayne Haskins

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins is back at practice today, but he’s been punished for his off-the-field mistake.

Haskins was reportedly spotted at a strip club over the weekend following his team’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The Washington Football Team quarterback’s move was in clear violation of the league’s COVID-19 policies.

While the Football Team was reportedly able to get Haskins back at practice on Wednesday, his return is not without punishment.

Haskins has reportedly been stripped of his captaincy. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback was reportedly voted a captain by his teammates at the beginning of camp.

“Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins’ captainship was taken away following his COVID-19 violation that included being photographed at a strip club without a mask. His teammates had voted him a captain in camp. This is part of the internal punishment for Haskins,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Source: Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins’ captainship was taken away following his COVID-19 violation that included being photographed at a strip club without a mask. His teammates had voted him a captain in camp. This is part of the internal punishment for Haskins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2020

Washington is hoping to get back Alex Smith this weekend, but Haskins was reportedly taking some first-team reps at practice.

The Football Team is scheduled to take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Kickoff between Washington and Carolina is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on CBS.