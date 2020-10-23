Washington Football Team Reportedly Fines QB Dwayne Haskins

The puzzling Dwayne Haskins saga in Washington has taken yet another shocking turn. On Friday, the team fined the former first-round pick for violating COVID-19 protocols.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Washington Football Team fined Haskins for making reservations for a family friend at the team’s hotel prior to last week’s game against the New York Giants. He’s been fined a total of $4,833, but Schefter said the fine could’ve been as large as $14,650.

Haskins was benched a few weeks ago by Ron Rivera in favor of Kyle Allen. Les Carpenter of The Washington Post reported that Haskins fell into poor study and practice habits after winning the starting job.

Now that Haskins has been fined by Washington, it’s fair to wonder if his days with the franchise are numbered.

Washington selected Haskins with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Despite all his potential, the Ohio State product has been disappointing so far in the NFL.

In four starts this season, Haskins has 939 passing yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Even though Washington hasn’t been better with Allen under center, it appears there’s more going on behind the scenes with Haskins than we currently know.

With the trade deadline approaching in less than two weeks, Washington might consider shipping out Haskins. He still has two more years remaining on his rookie deal, and that’s without including his fifth-year option.