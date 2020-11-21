4 Names Are Under Consideration For Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team has yet to decide on a longterm name for the franchise.

This week, Washington Football Team president Jason Wright updated the team’s thought process with the name. He confirmed that at least four names are under consideration.

Washington Football Team could be the longterm choice, as could Washington Football Club.

“It’s definitely in the running,” Wright told ESPN. “I don’t think anything is off the table. . . . With this one, people are excited about the idea of a club has an identity rooted solely in the area it represents. Maybe it’s Football Team or it’s Football Club. We need to get underneath the why, so no matter what direction we go, we can pull on the heartstrings of folks.”

Wright also admitted that two names growing popularity among the fan base – Red Wolves and Red Tails – could be considered.

“We could do something around conservation and animal rights,” he said of Red Wolves. “That’s a compelling idea; an idea around the fan experience of a howl that would fill the stadium. Underneath for us is to understand why. Are we an environmentally savvy fan base across fan groups?”

As for the Red Tails, he said: “If you’re repping this area, you have to go big on vets.”

The Washington Football Team is 2-7 on the season. The team is expected to make a decision on its name at some point in 2021.