Washington Football Team Gets Huge Boost Before Sunday’s Game

After losing to the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, the 1-2 Washington Football Team hopes to get back to .500 against the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday. Fortunately for them, they just got a big boost on offense.

On Friday, the Washington Football Team announced that they have activated wide receiver Curtis Samuel. The fifth-year wide receiver has yet to make his Washington debut, but is expected to play against Atlanta on Sunday.

Samuel spent his first four NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers – three of which were under current Washington head coach Ron Rivera. In 53 games he recorded 185 receptions for 2,087 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Last year he had a career year with 1,051 yards from scrimmage. He had 851 receiving yards and another 200 rushing yards. Perhaps most impressively, he posted a catch rate nearing 80%.

Samuel suffered an injury during training camp which held him out of action the first three weeks.

The Washington Football Team has activated the following player to the active roster: WR Curtis Samuel — Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) October 1, 2021

Speaking of injuries, a Week 1 hip injury for Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has forced second-year quarterback Taylor Heinicke into extended action.

Thus far, Heinicke has been solid, completing 70% of his passes for 670 yards and five touchdowns. But he also has three interceptions.

Terry McLaurin and Logan Thomas have been doing most of the heavy lifting in the receiving game. Having Curtis Samuel make his Washington debut could make life a lot easier for that passing attack.

The Washington-Atlanta game will be played at 1:00 p.m. EST and will air on FOX.