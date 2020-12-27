Washington Officially Announces Alex Smith’s Status For Sunday

Washington Football Team will once again be without the quarterback that has revived their playoff hopes this season. Alex Smith has been deemed inactive for today’s big game against the Carolina Panthers, leaving the start to embattled second year quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Haskins began the year as the starter, after taking over the job in late 2019. He was the franchise’s first round pick last year, going No. 15 overall. He was not very impressive as a rookie, and didn’t look to have taken a major step forward to start the 2020 season either.

Smith, who has recovered from a devastating leg injury that required numerous surgeries and threatened his career, made appearances in Weeks 5 and 9 off the bench. He got his first start of the year in Week 10, leading the Washington Football Team to a 4-1 record over the next five weeks, including a big upset win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Smith has been dealing with a lingering calf injury. Obviously, the team has to treat any issue involving Alex Smith, especially with his legs, very seriously. The team turns to Dwayne Haskins to try and protect its fragile one-game division lead against the Panthers.

WFT QB Alex Smith officially inactive. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2020

Haskins has the chance for quite the redemption story. He did not play great last week, but did fall just shy of upsetting the Seattle Seahawks. Of course, it was what happened after the game that overshadowed whatever happened on the field for the former Ohio State star.

Haskins was spotted at a club, not wearing a mask. He was stripped of his captaincy, and fined $40,000 for violating COVID-19 protocols. This week, it was reported that the team will likely move on from him after the season.

We’ll see if a big game against the Panthers might change things. The Washington Football Team would clinch the NFC East with a win and a New York Giants loss today. The Giants trail the Baltimore Ravens 20-3 midway through the third quarter.