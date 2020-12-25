Alex Smith was unable to start for the Washington Football Team last weekend due to a calf injury. Though he’s not a lock to play this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, the latest update on the veteran quarterback is promising.

Smith took a step in the right direction on Thursday, as he was seen throwing to his wide receivers during individual drills. He showed enough at practice yesterday to leave a positive impression on Washington head coach Ron Rivera.

“He did have a good day today,” Rivera said on Thursday. “It was promising. We’ll see how it is in the morning.”

Judging off this Friday’s injury report, Smith felt pretty good when he woke up in the morning. He was listed as a full participant at practice for the first time since suffering the calf injury.

Washington has officially listed Smith as questionable for Sunday’s showdown with Carolina.

Alex Smith is listed as questionable, but he practiced in full for the first time since suffering his calf injury. That's significant. https://t.co/2T2drFVQD8 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 25, 2020

In the event that Smith can’t suit up this weekend, Dwayne Haskins would take over as the starter. During last weekend’s loss to Seattle, the second-year quarterback threw for 295 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions.

Smith might not be the only impact player returning to the field for Washington. It turns out that rookie tailback Antonio Gibson is also questionable to play. He has missed the past few games due to turf toe.

A win on Sunday paired with a Giants’ loss to the Ravens would result in Washington winning the NFC East this season.

Kickoff for the Carolina-Washington game is at 4:05 p.m. ET from FedExField.