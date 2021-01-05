Washington Football Team Announces Decision On Fans For Playoff Game

After stumbling their way to an NFC East title, the 7-9 Washington Football Team earned the right to host a 2020 playoff game.

However, no fans will be at FedExField when they do.

The Washington Football Team released a statement confirming the decision on Monday night. The organization will comply with COVID-19 restrictions in Maryland, where Washington plays its home games.

“Following continued restrictions from the State of Maryland and Prince George’s County regarding limitations on gatherings due to COVID, we are not able to have fans attend our upcoming playoff game on January 9th at FedExField,” the statement read. “Our entire team, especially our players will miss having our passionate fans in the stadium as we take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We are grateful for all of the support from our community and encourage everyone to stay safe.”

No fans in attendance for Saturday’s Bucs playoff game at Washington. https://t.co/wXi2Dy5tEz — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 5, 2021

Washington clinched a playoff berth just this last Sunday with a win over Philadelphia. The game was not without controversy, as Eagles head coach Doug Pederson made the decision to pull starting quarterback Jalen Hurts going into the fourth quarter. Philadelphia floundered in the last frame without him and Washington got the win, 20-14.

But Ron Rivera made no objections to the Eagles choice on Sunday night. The Washington head coach said he wouldn’t apologize for coaching his team to win.

“You play who’s out there,” Rivera said, per ESPN’s John Keim. “I’m not apologizing for winning… A lot of people are happy about [the move], a lot of people aren’t happy about it and that’s just tough. So many things have happened in this world that are tough, that are hard. This is just a game that we’re playing, and we play the game as it comes to us. And I’m not going to apologize. You apologize for losing in the playoffs, but you don’t apologize for getting in.”

And win they did. Washington captured the division crown outright and now will get a chance to play in the postseason, despite losing their top two quarterbacks over the course of the year.

The Washington Football Team will welcome in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. Kick-off is slated for 8:15 p.m ET on NBC.