Washington Football Team Announces Update On Name Change

The Washington Football Team has finally announced a significant update on its new name and logo.

On Tuesday morning, Washington announced that it will reveal its official team name to the world on Feb. 2. It also revealed that it will not be going with Wolves or RedWolves.

“First, and I’ll cut to the chase here, we can confirm that, after careful consideration, our team name will not be Wolves or RedWolves,” team president Jason Wright said, via the team’s official site. “One of the most awesome and powerful aspects of this process has been getting to hear and understand your preferences directly, and we know that many of you loved one or both of these names. And because of that, we want to share some context behind our decision not to move forward with these names. You all deserve nothing less.” The reason Wolves isn’t going to become the new name is due to the hurdles it presents from a trademark standpoint. “Once we began looking into Wolves, however, we became aware of a notable challenge: trademarks held by other teams would limit our ability to make the name our own. And without Wolves, variations like RedWolves wouldn’t have been viable either for these and other reasons,” Wright added.

𝙼𝚊𝚔𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝙱𝚛𝚊𝚗𝚍: 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝙵𝚒𝚗𝚊𝚕𝚎 | @Vistaprint We've got an update on a popular name option, a sneak peek at the jerseys and a confirmed announcement date pic.twitter.com/IeSnetFebq — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 4, 2022

Although it’s unclear what the new name will be for Washington, the team is optimistic that its fan base will embrace it.

“We are confident that this identity is one that our team and our fans across D.C., Maryland, Virginia and beyond can rally behind for another 90 years and more as we continue to cheer on the Burgundy & Gold in this next chapter.”

