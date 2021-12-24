Washington Football Team Announces More Significant Roster Moves

On Thursday, the Washington Football Team activated starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke off the the reserve/COVID-19 list. Exactly 24 hours later, Washington had an update on several other players who were once on the list.

Washington has officially activated quarterback Kyle Allen, safety Kam Curl, linebacker Milo Eifler and cornerback Kendall Fuller off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Curl and Fuller are the biggest names from the list. Since they had to miss Tuesday’s game against the Eagles, the entire secondary for Washington had to be adjusted.

This is great news for Washington head coach Ron Rivera. He won’t have to worry about missing a plethora of key players when his team faces the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday.

We have activated the following players off the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

-QB Kyle Allen

-S Kam Curl

-LB Milo Eifler

-CB Kendall Fuller pic.twitter.com/mtiX7HNMtC — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 24, 2021

Allen’s return is also pretty notable. There was some belief that he would test out of the NFL’s health and safety protocols prior to Tuesday’s game against the Eagles. Clearly, that didn’t happen.

Since the Washington Football Team was without Allen and Heinicke this Tuesday, Garrett Gilbert got the start at quarterback. He completed 20-of-31 pass attempts for 194 yards.

If Washington wants to make a playoff run this season, it’ll need to take down Dallas on Sunday night. That task doesn’t look nearly as tough now that several key players have been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.