Washington Football Team Announces New Role For Doug Williams

Another year, another role for Doug Williams. Earlier today, the Washington Football Team announced that it will be changing the former quarterback’s title for the 2021 season.

“Doug Williams will now serve a new role as Senior Advisor to Team President Jason Wright,” the team announced on Thursday.

This will be Williams’ fourth different executive role with the franchise. He was previously the senior vice president of player development.

Wright sounds very excited about working closer to Williams.

“I know what I know and I know what I don’t know. I’d be arrogant as heck to think I understand our history, this fan base, and this DMV community the way I need to,” Wright tweeted. “Doug knows all of this. Doug is our history. Doug is trusted on the community. I need him in my ear.”

There might not be a more beloved figure in Washington’s history than Williams, so it’ll be great to see what he can do alongside Wright.

Following his very successful career as Washington’s quarterback, Williams explored the coaching world with brief stints at Morehouse College and Grambling State University.

Williams then became a personnel executive for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2004-2008. It wasn’t until 2014 when he reunited with the franchise that he once won a Super Bowl with.