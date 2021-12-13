The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Washington Football Team Announces Significant Roster News

Washington Football Team field ahead of an NFL game.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: A general view during the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles game at FedExField on September 13, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Washington Football Team put several players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today, including top defensive lineman Jonathan Allen.

Allen is one of four WFT players put on the COVID list, along with linebacker David Mayo and practice squad members William Bradley-King and Temarrick Hemingway.

According to NBC Sports Washington’s JP Finlay, Allen’s status for this weekend’s pivotal game against the Philadelphia Eagles is uncertain. Finlay reports that Allen is vaccinated.

Vaccinated players are able to return to practice or games if they produce two negative tests 24 hours apart.

Allen, who has been Washington’s best defensive player this season, recorded seven tackles and a sack in yesterday’s 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. For the year, he has 45 tackles and 7.5 sacks in 13 games.

Washington has been hit hard by COVID lately, and as a result was without three key pass rushers against Dallas: Montez Sweat, Casey Toohill and James Smith-Williams. Now, they could be without Allen and Mayo, a key special teamer, against the Eagles.

Both Philly and Washington are 6-7 on the season and battling for a wild card spot in the NFC. The two longtime rivals will meet twice in the next four weeks.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.