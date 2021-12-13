Washington Football Team Announces Significant Roster News

The Washington Football Team put several players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today, including top defensive lineman Jonathan Allen.

Allen is one of four WFT players put on the COVID list, along with linebacker David Mayo and practice squad members William Bradley-King and Temarrick Hemingway.

According to NBC Sports Washington’s JP Finlay, Allen’s status for this weekend’s pivotal game against the Philadelphia Eagles is uncertain. Finlay reports that Allen is vaccinated.

Vaccinated players are able to return to practice or games if they produce two negative tests 24 hours apart.

The Washington Football Team placed the following players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

DT Jonathan Allen

LB David Mayo The Washington Football Team placed the following practice squad players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

DE William Bradley-King

TE Temarrick Hemingway — Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 13, 2021

Allen, who has been Washington’s best defensive player this season, recorded seven tackles and a sack in yesterday’s 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. For the year, he has 45 tackles and 7.5 sacks in 13 games.

Washington has been hit hard by COVID lately, and as a result was without three key pass rushers against Dallas: Montez Sweat, Casey Toohill and James Smith-Williams. Now, they could be without Allen and Mayo, a key special teamer, against the Eagles.

Both Philly and Washington are 6-7 on the season and battling for a wild card spot in the NFC. The two longtime rivals will meet twice in the next four weeks.