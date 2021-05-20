Washington Football Team Reportedly Cutting 2 Linemen

The Washington Football Team will look a bit different in the trenches next season. On Thursday afternoon, the front office reportedly released two veteran offensive linemen.

According to Ben Standig of The Athletic, Washington is releasing offensive tackles Morgan Moses and Geron Christian.

Washington gave Moses permission to seek a trade earlier this week. Unfortunately for the former third-round pick, there wasn’t a trade partner out there willing to absorb his lucrative price tag. His release will save Washington as much as $7.75 million in cap space.

The reality is the additions of Charles Leno Jr. and Samuel Cosmi made Moses expendable for Washington. The same can be said for Christian, who missed a significant amount of time last season with a knee injury.

Standig is reporting that Washington tried to trade Christian before eventually deciding to cut him.

“Washington explored trade options for Christian, a 2018 third-round pick and last season’s Week 1 starter, but couldn’t find a viable deal,” Standig said. “Would imagine Christian has several options in free agency if not claimed in waivers.”

Christian, 24, should be able to find another suitor in the near future. If he stays healthy, he could carve out a starting role in the NFL.

Washington’s depth certainly took a hit this week, but there are still plenty of talented offensive linemen on the roster heading into training camp.