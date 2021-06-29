Washington Football Team Announces New Co-CEO

Plenty of Washington Football Team fans have called for new leadership at the top, after years of ineffective ownership by Daniel Snyder. The team is getting a new co-CEO, though things are very much staying in the family.

Tanya Snyder, the wife of the WFT owner, is joining her husband in team ownership. She will be the franchise’s co-CEO, joining the relative shortlist of women that run NFL teams.

Kim Pegula (Buffalo Bills, co-owned with husband Terry Pegula), Virginia Halas McCaskey (Chicago Bears), Dee Haslam (Cleveland Browns, co-owned with husband Jimmy Haslam), Sheila Ford Hamp (Detroit Lions), Janice McNair (Houston Texans), Carol Davis (Las Vegas Raiders, co-owned with son Mark Davis), Gayle Benson (New Orleans Saints), Denise DeBartolo York (San Francisco 49ers, co-owned with son Jed York), and Amy Adams Strunk (Tennessee Titans) are the nine other women to own or co-own a franchise.

Snyder is certainly hoping this soften the calls for him to sell, which heated up after last year’s Washington Post expose on a culture of widespread sexual harassment within the franchise. The team is also continuing towards a rebrand, after going with the current generic name last year.

Washington Football Team announced that Tanya Snyder has been named co-CEO. She will join her husband as the WFT looks forward to unveiling a new name and brand for the next era of Washington football. Mrs. Snyder also now becomes one of few female CEOs in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 29, 2021

Daniel Snyder, a lifelong fan of the franchise, bought the team from Jack Kent Cooke’s estate in 1999 for $800 million. In those 22 years, the Washington Football Team has only reached the playoffs six times, winning the NFC East four times, including last season.

During that time, Snyder’s franchise has a 149-202-1 record, with a 1-6 postseason mark. Starting with Norv Turner, who he retained when buying the team in 1999, Snyder has employed eight full time head coaches during that run.

There have been some encouraging signs in the last year, with the name change and the hire of the popular Ron Rivera to reset the culture and establish a winning tradition. We’ll see if Tanya Snyder’s presence helps matters, though it is unlikely that Snyder can do much to win over the fans he’s lost, short of a Super Bowl.