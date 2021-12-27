Sunday night’s game between the Washington Football Team and Dallas Cowboys quickly got out of hand.

Dallas jumped out to a 28-7 lead, which had tempers flaring on the Washington sideline. NBC’s cameras picked up a very unusual sight – a punch being thrown among teammates.

Defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne got into a heated argument on the sideline. At one point, Payne stood up and put his finger in Allen’s face, which resulted in an attempted punch from Allen.

Video of the incident quickly went viral. Football analyst and fans all weighed in on the play.

One fan noted that it’s a good thing the punch didn’t connect.

“A teams two best players throwing hands on the sideline seems less than ideal,” said another fan.

Former NFL star Shannon Sharpe doesn’t have a problem with Allen’s reaction.

“I’m not surprised Allen and Payne went at it. Football players are built differently,” Sharpe said. “Putting your finger in another man’s face, teammates or not. Is viewed as disrespectful. DISRESPECT WILL NOT BE TOLERATED. I’ve seen it happened TOO many times in 14 yrs.”

The fight isn’t the worst of Washington’s problems right now. Dallas put up 42 points in the first half and currently leads by 35.