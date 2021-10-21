Washington Football Team Gets 2 Key Players Back At Practice

The Washington Football Team got two key offensive players back at practice on Thursday.

WFT wide receiver Terry McLaurin and running back Antonio Gibson returned to practice, albeit in limited capacity, today. McLaurin (hamstring) and Gibson (shin) had been dealing with injuries and missed Wednesday’s practice as a result.

In six games this season, McLaurin has caught 33 passes for 428 yards and three touchdowns. He had his worst offensive output against Kansas City last Sunday, catching four passes for just 28 yards. Gibson, meanwhile, has 357 yards rushing and four total touchdowns on the year.

It looks like both have a chance to play on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Ricky Seals Jones, Charles Leno and Terry McLaurin back practicing today. Antonio Gibson too. Good news — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 21, 2021

The Washington Football Team fell to 2-4 in a blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke struggled, throwing for just 182 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Heinicke knows he has to play better for Washington to win on Sunday.

“I feel like I’ve just been trying to be perfect and trying to make the perfect read every play,” Heinicke told reporters on Wednesday. via NBC Sports. “It doesn’t really allow me to be who I am or allowed me to be my best.”

Luckily for Heinicke, it looks like both McLaurin and Gibson will be able to give it a go on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. That’s no guarantee at this point, though. Both will likely end up being a game-time decision.