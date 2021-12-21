Washington Football Team Gets Bad Quarterback News

The NFL world has been monitoring the quarterback situation brewing in Washington ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Just over four hours before kickoff, the Football Team reportedly received a final update on the status of its top two quarterbacks.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Washington quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen continue to test positive for COVID-19 and will not play Tuesday night against the Eagles as a result. The two both tested positive in the afternoon and will remain in Washington for the time being.

There was optimism in Washington that one of the two quarterbacks would be available be kickoff this evening. However, without a negative test, neither one cleared the league’s health and safety protocols.

With Heinicke and Allen still out with COVID-19 and Week 1 starter Ryan Fitzpatrick sidelined with a hip injury, Garrett Gilbert will make his first start of the season for Washington on Tuesday night.

Washington signed Gilbert off of the New England Patriots practice squad before the weekend to prepare for the absences of Heinicke and Allen. The 30-year-old veteran last started an NFL game last season for the Dallas Cowboys and threw for 243 yards a touchdown and an interception.

On Tuesday, Gilbert will step into a massive situation for Washington. At 6-7, the Football Team is on the doorstep of a playoff spot, but will likely need a win over the Eagles (6-7) to stay in the hunt.

With a backup quarterback and a depleted roster overall, the odds are stacked against Washington. All that’s left to do is hope for a heroic effort from the players and a one-of-a-kind coaching performance from Ron Rivera.

The NFC West battle between Washington and Philadelphia will kickoff at 7 p.m. ET.