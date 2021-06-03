All-Time Washington Football Team Great Dies At 82

Vince Promuto, a two-time Pro Bowler and former offensive line star with the Washington Football Team, died on Wednesday, according to a statement from the organization. He was 82.

Promuto proved to be one of the sturdiest offensive linemen in the NFL during his 11-year career from 1960 to 1970. He made 130 appearances and started 113 games for Washington during that span.

Washington selected Promuto out of Holy Cross in the fourth round of the 1960 draft. He reached the peak of his career just a few years later and earned Pro Bowl nods in 1963 and 1964.

In 2002, Promuto was named as one of the 70 best players in franchise history, which is quite the honor considering some of the greats that have passed through Washington. He’s also a member of the illustrious Washington Ring of Fame, meaning that he’ll forever be enshrined in the nation’s capital.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Washington lineman and Ring of Fame member Vince Promuto,” the team said in a statement on Twitter. “Our deepest condolences are with his family and friends.”

Promuto worked for the Drug Enforcement Administration following his retirement from the NFL. He would have turned 83 next week.

