Washington Football Team Has Reportedly Hired A New GM

The Washington Football Team made a critical hire tonight, reportedly naming Martin Mayhew its new general manager.

Mayhew, who was previously the general manager of the Detroit Lions from 2008-15, has been with the San Francisco 49ers since the 2017 season. In 2016, he served as the director of football operations for the New York Giants.

In San Francisco, Mayhew has been the team’s senior personnel executive and vice president of player personnel. With WFT, he’ll work with former Carolina Panthers general manager Marty Hurney, who is joining the organization in some capacity.

Hurney was reportedly looking like he’d be Washington’s new GM but instead Mayhew will hold that title.

Per source: Martin mayhew will be the new GM in Washington. …not sure yet about Marty Hurney or his potential role but Mayhew will be the GM. — John Keim (@john_keim) January 22, 2021

According to CBS’ Jason La Canfora, Washington head coach Ron Rivera has wanted to pair Hurney (his former boss in Carolina) with Mayhew for some time.

However, because the 49ers could block Mayhew from leaving if it wasn’t for a GM position, he will have that title in Washington.

As reported weeks ago, WFT/Ron Rivera coveted Marty Hurney/Martin Mayhew from the start, seeking a new structure to land both. 49ers could block Mayhew unless he gets GM title (even though Rivera has true power). With GM title, 49ers get extra 3rd round comp pick — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 22, 2021

Prior to beginning his career as an NFL executive, Mayhew played in the league as a defensive back from 1988-96 with the Buffalo Bills, Washington Redskins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.