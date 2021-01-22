The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Washington Football Team Has Reportedly Hired A New GM

Washington Football Team field.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: A general view during the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles game at FedExField on September 13, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Washington Football Team made a critical hire tonight, reportedly naming Martin Mayhew its new general manager.

Mayhew, who was previously the general manager of the Detroit Lions from 2008-15, has been with the San Francisco 49ers since the 2017 season. In 2016, he served as the director of football operations for the New York Giants.

In San Francisco, Mayhew has been the team’s senior personnel executive and vice president of player personnel. With WFT, he’ll work with former Carolina Panthers general manager Marty Hurney, who is joining the organization in some capacity.

Hurney was reportedly looking like he’d be Washington’s new GM but instead Mayhew will hold that title.

According to CBS’ Jason La Canfora, Washington head coach Ron Rivera has wanted to pair Hurney (his former boss in Carolina) with Mayhew for some time.

However, because the 49ers could block Mayhew from leaving if it wasn’t for a GM position, he will have that title in Washington.

Prior to beginning his career as an NFL executive, Mayhew played in the league as a defensive back from 1988-96 with the Buffalo Bills, Washington Redskins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.