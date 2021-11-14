The Spun

Washington Football Team Suffers 2 Major Injury Blows

Wild Card Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Washington Football TeamLANDOVER, MARYLAND - JANUARY 09: A detail of the helmet of Chase Young #99 of the Washington Football Team during warm ups before the start of the NFC Wild Card playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField on January 09, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Washington Football Team is currently leading the defending Super Bowl champions 13-3, but it isn’t all sunshine and rainbows at FedEx Field.

Star wide receiver Terry McLaurin and star defensive end Chase Young have each gone down with injuries in the first half today against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

McLaurin suffered a collarbone injury and is listed as questionable to return.

As for Young, his situation might be even more concerning. The 2020 No. 2 overall pick slipped and fell while trying to get to Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and looked to be in immediate pain.

The cart came out for him eventually, but Young wound up walking off with help instead.

The good news for WFT is that McLaurin has reportedly left the locker room and is back on the sideline. It appears he is getting ready to return to the game.

Assuming he does, it will be a major boost for the Washington offense. Then, the team will just have to worry about Young, whose injury admittedly did not look good.

In fact, the second-year defensive lineman has already been declared out for the rest of the afternoon.

We will keep you updated on the extent of Young’s injury once more information becomes available.

