Washington Football Team Suffers 2 Major Injury Blows

The Washington Football Team is currently leading the defending Super Bowl champions 13-3, but it isn’t all sunshine and rainbows at FedEx Field.

Star wide receiver Terry McLaurin and star defensive end Chase Young have each gone down with injuries in the first half today against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

McLaurin suffered a collarbone injury and is listed as questionable to return.

#Washington WR Terry McLaurin is questionable to return with a collarbone injury. #TBvsWAS — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) November 14, 2021

As for Young, his situation might be even more concerning. The 2020 No. 2 overall pick slipped and fell while trying to get to Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and looked to be in immediate pain.

The cart came out for him eventually, but Young wound up walking off with help instead.

#ChaseYoung a vestidores con lesión de pie. pic.twitter.com/CJifpfTNWq — Cuarta y Gol (@cuartaygol) November 14, 2021

The good news for WFT is that McLaurin has reportedly left the locker room and is back on the sideline. It appears he is getting ready to return to the game.

Assuming he does, it will be a major boost for the Washington offense. Then, the team will just have to worry about Young, whose injury admittedly did not look good.

In fact, the second-year defensive lineman has already been declared out for the rest of the afternoon.

Chase Young is out with knee injury. Scary play. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 14, 2021

We will keep you updated on the extent of Young’s injury once more information becomes available.