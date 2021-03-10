Washington Football Team Announces Decision On Kyle Allen

We know that Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera is a big fan of quarterback Kyle Allen. Now, the team has confirmed that he’ll be sticking around for at least another year.

Right now, it is unclear which direction Washington will take at the quarterback position. The team has moved on from veteran Alex Smith, but is also bringing back Taylor Heinicke, the hero of the team’s near-upset of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the playoffs. There have been plenty of rumors attaching Washington to veterans, and potentially going after a quarterback in the first round of the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.

However, there’s also a fair chance that Heinicke and Allen battle it out, at least to start the season. The team signed Heinicke to a two-year deal earlier this offseason.

Now, it has also tendered Allen as an exclusive rights free agent. He’ll make $850,000 during the 2021 season.

We have tendered QB Kyle Allen as an exclusive rights free agent. pic.twitter.com/qSPLLTVETJ — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) March 10, 2021

Kyle Allen stepped in for Dwayne Haskins as the Washington Football Team starting quarterback midway through the 2020 season. He appeared in four games before going out with a season-ending injury, completing 60-of-87 passes for 610 yards, four touchdowns, and just on interception.

A few weeks ago, Allen posted a video to social media, in which he showed off his arm on the beach. It looks like he’s on the mend from the dislocated ankle he suffered in Week 9 against the New York Giants.

Before joining the WFT, Allen played for Rivera with the Carolina Panthers. In 2019, he started 12 of 13 appearances, throwing for 3,322 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions, filling in for the injured Cam Newton.