Washington Football Team Makes Decision On Deshazor Everett Following Car Accident

A wild day for the Washington Football Team ended in one of the only ways it could for veteran strong safety Deshazor Everett.

On Friday, Washington placed Everett on the reserve/non-football injury list. On Thursday night, Everett was involved in a car accident that took the life of the vehicle’s passenger. Everett himself sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries in the accident.

A seven-year NFL veteran, Everett has been a regular on Washington’s special teams unit for his entire career. But he’s also spent several seasons as their starting strong safety.

Since 2015, Everett has 170 tackles, two tackles for loss, one QB hit, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and 11 passes defended. He has played in 89 games and has started 17 of them.

The Washington Football Team are in must-win mode for the remainder of the season. Their hopes of winning the NFC East have already been dashed, but there’s still an outside chance that they can claim a wildcard spot.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has largely decimated their roster over the past few weeks. They’re only now getting back some crucial starters right before Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Losing Deshazor Everett isn’t likely to be the nail in Washington’s coffin. But there are only so many losses they can handle before the floodgates open against any NFL opponent.

Will we ever see Deshazor Everett suit up for the Washington Football Team again?