Washington Football Team Makes Decision On QB Taylor Heinicke

On Wednesday morning, the Washington Football Team locked up quarterback Taylor Heinicke with a two-year contract.

The move comes after Heinicke nearly took down the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. Heinicke threw for 306 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He added six rushes for 46 yards and a score on the ground in a 31-23 loss.

Following the game, he made it clear he thought his performance showed he has what it takes to play in the league. “I deserve to be in this league a little longer,” Heinicke said, via ESPN. “I’ve been on the other side not playing and it’s not fun, not as fun as this.”

Well, Washington thought so as well. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed Heinicke signed a two-year, $8.75 million extension to remain in Washington.

The Washington Football Team has agreed to terms on a 2-year extension for QB Taylor Heinicke, sources say, worth $8.75M. There are also incentives depending on how many games he starts. Real security for their resilient QB who started and impressed in the playoff game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 10, 2021

Heinicke had a very circuitous route to locking down that two-year contract. After a standout career at Old Dominion, he signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent.

After floating around the league for a few years, he decided to take his talents to the XFL where he played for the St. Louis BattleHawks.

He didn’t join the Washington Football Team until December when he landed on the team’s practice squad. Just a few weeks later, he was starting a playoff game against Tom Brady – and nearly won.

He finally found some stability after a tremendous playoff performance.