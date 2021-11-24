Washington Football Team Makes Decision On TE Logan Thomas

Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas will officially return to practice today after being on injured reserve since early October.

Thomas has not played since Week 4 due to a hamstring injury. This morning, WFT officially activated him to return to practice.

This starts a 21-day clock for the team to add him to the active roster.

Logan Thomas returns to practice today. The team has 21 days to move him to the active roster. pic.twitter.com/yGJmyZXxEQ — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 24, 2021

Thomas, who had a breakout campaign in 2020, was off to a solid start this year before getting hurt. In the season’s first three weeks, the former Virginia Tech quarterback registered 12 receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

However, Thomas went down early in a Week 4 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Ricky Seals-Jones and John Bates have shouldered the load at tight end for Washington ever since.

We’ll see how long it takes Thomas to get up to speed. As long as he doesn’t have a setback, he should rejoin the 53-man roster soon and provide WFT with an additional weapon as it tries to make noise in the NFC playoff race down the stretch.