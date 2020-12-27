Report: Washington Is ‘Likely’ To Move On From Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins may get the start for Washington Football Team today, but his time as one of the options to be the team’s franchise quarterback is running out. Ron Rivera inherited Haskins, who was drafted last season, and has never seemed overly dedicated to him.

Haskins was the No. 15 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. While most first-round quarterbacks take over the starting job at some point during their rookie years, it took a few weeks for Haskins to see the field, and he didn’t really impress much once he did. That has continued into 2020.

During his career so far, Haskins has completed 60.8-percent of his throws, averaging just 176.7 yards per game, with 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He is 3-9 as starter through two seasons.

“Regardless, even flashing well down the stretch would not be enough to create a scenario where he is back in Washington next season,” CBS Sports‘ Jason La Canfora reports. “His initial impressions with Ron Rivera and this coaching staff were shaky at best, he did not inspire much optimism in the summer and he was put on notice of a possible benching just a few games into the season.”

Haskins has shown a few flashes, and nearly led an upset over the Seattle Seahawks last week. Still, it doesn’t sound like there’s a scenario in which he can really convince the Washington Football Team that he deserves to be in their plans.

His shaky-at-best play is one thing. His off-field issues, highlighted by the recent visit to a club without wearing a mask, which prompted a $40,000 fine, really solidified that he doesn’t have his team’s trust.

Sources said there has been no shortage of tough love for the young quarterback this week since images of him violating protocols surfaced on social media, and it’s viewed as a fait accompli inside and outside that building that his time there is coming to an end after being stripped of his captaincy and fined $40,000.

La Canfora reports that former Washington quarterback Doug Williams, a team vice president of player development, is one of the few Dwayne Haskins advocates in the building. With a quarterback-heavy 2021 NFL Draft coming up, and some other guys potentially available on the market. It looks like we’ll see a different signal caller in the nation’s capital sooner than later.

[CBS Sports]