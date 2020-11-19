Washington Football Team President Addresses Future Of Team Name

2020 saw the Washington Football Team change its name after decades of controversy. We all assumed that it was a temporary name while the team worked on a rebrand. But that may not be the case anymore.

In an interview with ESPN‘s John Keim, Washington president Jason Wright addressed the team’s current name and the status of getting a new one. Wright stated outright that “Washington Football Team” is “definitely in the running” for the permanent name.

“It’s definitely in the running,” Wright said. “I don’t think anything is off the table… With this one, people are excited about the idea of a club has an identity rooted solely in the area it represents. Maybe it’s Football Team or it’s Football Club. We need to get underneath the why, so no matter what direction we go, we can pull on the heartstrings of folks.”

As for when the team might announce its permanent name, Wright indicated that it might not happen for another year. But he said that the team might at least internally know by this spring.

Wright said that the team wants to get the rebrand done right, and with everything in order. That means having the name and the logo ready when the team finally makes the announcement – in order to avoid bootlegs after the name alone is announced.

“The last thing our fan base wants is something messy and embarrassing,” Wright said.

Washington president Jason Wright: On new name, culture, NFL investigation… WFT a permanent name possibility? Yep. Will the colors change? “Not actively being considered”. https://t.co/EldWvWQW8j — John Keim (@john_keim) November 19, 2020

A lot of names have been floated since the Washington Football Team announced its was changing the name. The Red Wolves and Red Tails are two of the most popular names that fans and former players have supported.

“Washington Football Team” doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue though. If that is the permanent new name for the team, a lot of fans are probably going to be disappointed.

