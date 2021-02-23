Washington Football Team Reveals When Name Change Is Coming

The Washington Football Team officially announced that it will play another season under its temporary name in 2021.

On a newly created team website, WashingtonJourney.com, the organization shared an updated timeline for a name change. At this point, it looks like fans of the team can expect a permanent switch in 2022.

“We’ve transitioned from our old name. Now it’s time to write a new legacy. The future of Washington Football arrives in 2022,” a statement on the website read.

The website also provides various other materials for fans to interact with that are related to the name change. The organization named a five step process that it must complete in order to create the next era of football in the nation’s capital: transformation, discovery, insight, creation and execution.

Fans can also submit their own suggestions for a new name on the website.

Having to wait until 2022 isn’t exactly surprising given the amount of work that the Washington Football Team will need to put into the switch. Recently hired team president Jason Wright said as much back in October of 2020, citing that the approval process and other steps will slow down the change from happening too quickly.

“Next year is fast. There is a pretty good chance we will still be the Washington Football Team next season,” Wright said, per Washington’s WJLA. We could get there quicker, it’s actually pretty hard to get there that quickly because of all the steps that need to happen.”

Interestingly enough, bigger changes might be coming inside the District of Columbia’s football organization. A report emerged earlier this week that former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos might be interested in buying a portion of the Washington Football Team. At this point, no formal arrangements have been put into place.

For the time being, Washington will focus on finding a new, permanent name that can stand the test of time.

