Update On Potential New Name For Washington Football Team

If the Washington Football Team adopts a new name, it may not follow a more typical NFL naming convention. According to a new report by TMZ, the Washington Football Team could become the Washington Football Club.

Washington made the long-awaited move away from the franchise’s old racial slur nickname ahead of the season. Rather than adopt a full-time name right away, they went to Washington Football Team, which was long expected to be a placeholder.

Washington Red Wolves and Washington Redtails have been among the most popular name options. Some have warmed on the more generic “Washington Football Team” as well, which has always raised comparisons to European soccer naming conventions.

They could get even closer to that. New WFT president Jason Wright is reportedly a big fan of the sport, and per the report, “Washington Football Club” would be an even more direct nod to some of the powerhouse franchises of that sport.

"As for WFC … we're told some folks in the organization like the tip of the hat to Premier League powerhouses Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal … all of which use the FC handle." Jason Wright is a PL fan and has said he likes the idea of emphasizing city over mascot. — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) December 22, 2020

“Now, we’re told it’s not a lock (team owner Dan) Snyder goes with either WFC or WFT … but he is keen on both,” the TMZ report adds.

“The team hasn’t picked a deadline to make a final choice, but it’s reportedly eyeing the 2022 season to debut the new permanent handle.”

This may ultimately come down to how fans respond to things. Washington is currently in line for a surprise playoff berth. That could add some good feelings towards the “Washington Football Team” name. Otherwise, we could see the debate over some more traditional NFL team names come back up.

