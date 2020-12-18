ESPN Analyst Has Bold NFL Upset Prediction This Weekend

With a handful of playoff spots still up for grabs in the NFL, the pressure will be on several teams this upcoming weekend. While the NFC East won’t be decided until later this year, ESPN’s Dianna Russini is predicting one team from that division to pull off a major upset: the Washington Football Team.

Russini believes the Washington Football Team will stun the Seattle Seahawks at home. It would mark the fifth straight win for Ron Rivera’s club.

“I tossed and turned all night and I finally decided: The Washington Football team is going to stun the Seattle Seahawks and win 5 in a row,” Russini wrote on Twitter.

Washington is currently in first place in the NFC East with a 6-7 record. Last week, its defense carried the team to a victory over Nick Mullens and the San Francisco 49ers.

I tossed and turned all night and I finally decided: The Washington Football team is going to stun the Seattle Seahawks and win 5 in a row — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) December 18, 2020

If Russini’s prediction comes to fruition, it’d mark the second time in three weeks that Seattle would drop a game to an NFC East opponent.

There’s some uncertainty surrounding Washington’s offense for this weekend though, as Antonio Gibson and Alex Smith haven’t practiced yet this week.

Smith could still end up getting the start for Washington on Sunday, but it doesn’t sound like Gibson will play. In the event that Smith can’t suit up for his team, Dwayne Haskins would be the starting quarterback.

Kickoff for this game is at 1 p.m. ET at FedExField.

[Dianna Russini]