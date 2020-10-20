Washington Football Team President Addresses 2021 Name Possibility

Before the 2020 NFL season kicked off, the Washington football organization made the surprising decision to remove the nickname “Redskins.”

Although fans had been calling for a change, it didn’t seem like owner Daniel Snyder would budge. In the end, Washington announced it would be called “Washington Football Team.”

In an exclusive interview with ABC7’s Scott Abraham, team president Jason Wright doesn’t expect that to change any time soon. Fans have been asking when the new nickname will be selected.

However, Smith suggested there will be a long process to deal with. He doesn’t expect the change will come before the 2021 NFL season.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I think next year is fast because of how the brand has to come together through uniforms, through approval processes through the league,” Wright said. “Next year is fast. There is a pretty good chance we will still be the Washington Football Team next season. We could get there quicker, it’s actually pretty hard to get there that quickly because of all the steps that need to happen.”

Fans looking for a change won’t get what they want any time soon.

According to Wright’s comments, the team likely won’t have a new nickname until the 2022 season at the earliest.

As for the actual football team, Washington is just one game out of first place in the NFC East – despite sitting at 1-5.