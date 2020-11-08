The Spun

Washington Football Team QB Kyle Allen Suffers Gruesome Injury

Dallas Cowboys' Everson Griffen rushes the quarterback.LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 25: Kyle Allen #8 of the Washington Football Team looks to pass as Everson Griffen #97 of the Dallas Cowboys defends during the second half at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen just exited this afternoon’s game with a brutal-looking leg injury.

Allen suffered the injury while being sacked by New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers. It looked like his left leg snapped during the collision.

Players and officials immediately called for medical personnel. Allen was carted off and replaced by Alex Smith, whose own career was halted by a potentially life-threatening leg injury two years ago.

The second video of the Allen injury is up-close. Don’t watch if you’re squeamish.

Obviously, Allen won’t be returning today. We’ll let you know about his status once an official update is released.

For now, WFT is only asking for prayers for Allen.

Here’s hoping for the best for the young QB.


