Washington Football Team QB Kyle Allen Suffers Gruesome Injury

Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen just exited this afternoon’s game with a brutal-looking leg injury.

Allen suffered the injury while being sacked by New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers. It looked like his left leg snapped during the collision.

Players and officials immediately called for medical personnel. Allen was carted off and replaced by Alex Smith, whose own career was halted by a potentially life-threatening leg injury two years ago.

The second video of the Allen injury is up-close. Don’t watch if you’re squeamish.

Alex Smith is coming in for #WFT, gruesome looking injury to Kyle Allen.pic.twitter.com/iK4pxxc5p2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 8, 2020

Here is the play of Kyle Allen's injury. pic.twitter.com/LqPTa6vBs8 — Troy Machir (@TroyMachir) November 8, 2020

Obviously, Allen won’t be returning today. We’ll let you know about his status once an official update is released.

For now, WFT is only asking for prayers for Allen.

Prayers to @KyleAllen_10 🙏🙏 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 8, 2020

Here’s hoping for the best for the young QB.