Unfortunately, the Washington Football Team’s COVID-19 outbreak isn’t over yet. On Friday morning, NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo announced that Taylor Heinicke tested positive and will immediately go on the reserve list.

Heinicke was heading into this weekend with knee and elbow injuries, but the expectation was that he would start for Washington. That won’t be the case anymore considering he tested positive for COVID-19 roughly 48 hours before kickoff.

Washington already placed backup quarterback Kyle Allen on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week. As a result, Kyle Shurmur is the projected starter for Week 15.

This is obviously not an ideal situation for Washington. The team has already placed more than 20 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list over the past week.

Despite how brutal this situation is for Ron Rivera’s squad, there’s no indication the NFL will reschedule Sunday’s game between Philadelphia and Washington.

For now, Washington will have to take on its division rival with a plethora of second-string players taking on starting roles.

Hopefully, Washington can put an end to this outbreak as soon as possible. That being said, it’s evident the team is still dealing with the lingering effects of this virus.